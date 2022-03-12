Left Menu

Germany to take 2,500 Ukrainian refugees from Moldova

Germany will take in 2,500 refugees who have fled to Moldova from Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday, as eastern Europe's efforts to aid refugees come under strain. "Europe and our country stands in solidarity with you, we will take refugees from you," she said. More than 270,300 people have crossed into Moldova from Ukraine and around 105,000 of them have stayed.

Germany will take in 2,500 refugees who have fled to Moldova from Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday, as eastern Europe's efforts to aid refugees come under strain. The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 now totals more than 2.5 million and some cities in eastern Europe are running out of accommodation.

Baerbock, speaking after meeting her Moldovan counterpart in Chisinau, said Germany was committed to helping Ukraine's neighbours look after refugees and a corridor would be set up via Romania to bring people to Germany, mainly by bus. "Europe and our country stands in solidarity with you, we will take refugees from you," she said.

More than 270,300 people have crossed into Moldova from Ukraine and around 105,000 of them have stayed. In Germany, some 109,183 refugees have so far been registered, the interior ministry said on Friday and Germans have offered up to 300,000 private homes to house them.

