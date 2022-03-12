Left Menu

Adobe aspires to run global businesses out of India, says Chairman and CEO Narayen

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:16 IST
Adobe aspires to run global businesses out of India, says Chairman and CEO Narayen
  • Country:
  • India

Adobe Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen on Saturday said the software major's aspirations for India are not just related to products but to run global businesses from the country.

He also said the company's employees in India are responsible for major part of every aspect of Adobe's business.

''Our aspirations for India are not just related to products, they are related to running global businesses out of India. We are running complete businesses out of India.

''We are disproportionately invested in India, and that trend will continue,'' Narayen said at the virtual Economic Times Global Business Summit.

He said a lot of pioneering engineering work is being done in India, and Adobe will continue to expand its footprint and presence in the country.

''I am long on India, so I would definitely bet on India,'' Narayen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022