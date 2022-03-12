Alliance Air's aircraft overshoots runway at Jabalpur airport; DGCA begins probe
- Country:
- India
An Alliance Air flight from Delhi carrying 55 passengers overshot the runway while landing at the Jabalpur airport on Saturday afternoon, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.
None of the passengers or crew members were injured, they said, adding that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation.
The Delhi-Jabalpur flight was operated using an ATR-72 aircraft, they mentioned.
It departed from Delhi at around 11.30 AM and landed in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh at around 1.15 PM.
There were 55 passengers and five crew members on board and they safely disembarked after the incident without any injuries, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya
- Jabalpur
- Alliance Air
- Delhi
- DGCA
ALSO READ
WBBSE Madhyamik exam conducted offline after two years; around 15,000 students from Siliguri appear
Sudhir Saxena appointed as new DGP of Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh draw match against Kerala, qualify for quarters
MP: Paralysed man abducted in Jabalpur district
Madhya Pradesh CM celebrates birthday with a tree plantation drive