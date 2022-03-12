Left Menu

MVA govt must contribute 50 pc share for development of railways in Maha: Union Minister Danve

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:27 IST
MVA govt must contribute 50 pc share for development of railways in Maha: Union Minister Danve
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Saturday said for development of the railways in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has to contribute 50 per cent of its share for projects.

The Union minister of state for railways was speaking at the inauguration of railway electrification from Manmad to Mudkhed at Jalna railway station.

Danve inaugurated the sub-station and electric pole for railway electrification from Manmad to Mudkhed.

Union Minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Sanjay Jadhav, MLAs Kailash Gorantyal, Santosh Danve, Narayan Kuche, Atul Save and Prashant Bamb and railway and district officials were present at the function.

There are demands for railway development from various quarters in the state. The Centre is ready to bring railway projects and new lines, but as per policy, the state has to contribute 50 per cent of its share, Danve said. The minister further said that the works on the much-awaited Nagpur-Mumbai bullet train will soon begin as the development project report (DPR) will be issued in a few days. With this, commuters from Mumbai to Aurangabad will cover the distance in just 1 hour and 40 minutes, he said. To reduce carbon emission, the Centre has planned electrification of railways across the country, he said. Speaking about development of railway stations across the country, Danve said at least 75 railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, will be developed in the first phase. He further said that the Railways has taken up the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) project to improve efficiency and fast movement of freight transportation system. The project involves the construction of six freight corridors traversing the entire country.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Karad demanded that the Nanded railway division be connected to the Central railway, as the South-Central Railway neglects the Marathwada region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022