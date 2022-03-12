Left Menu

Panorama Music to launch the music for Ajay Devgn's - Runway 34

Panorama Music has acquired the rights of Ajay Devgn's third directorial, Runway 34. The film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar and Carry Minati taxied to a finish in December last year and will now land on Eid, April 29, 2022, in cinemas.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:56 IST
Panorama Music to launch the music for Ajay Devgn's - Runway 34
Panorama Music to launch the music for Ajay Devgn's - Runway 34. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI/PNN): Panorama Music has acquired the rights of Ajay Devgn's third directorial, Runway 34. The film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar and Carry Minati taxied to a finish in December last year and will now land on Eid, April 29, 2022, in cinemas. Speaking about this first Bollywood film music acquisition, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Music, says, "Panorama Music was launched by Ajay Devgn, and it followed naturally for the label to associate with his production, Runway 34. We are excited to launch the songs of the film on our platforms as the label's 'take-off' into Bollywood music."

Producer and director Ajay Devgn states, "Runway 34 is a high-octane thriller inspired by true events. It is special to me for many reasons. The music is a part of the narrative, and it gives me pleasure to entrust Panorama Music with the rights of this special film knowing that the label will give the soundtrack its due.'' Panorama Music is a part of Panorama Studios International Limited. It is an emerging label in the Indian music industry endeavouring to represent the diverse music canvas of the country through a variety of genres, styles and artists.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022