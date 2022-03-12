Left Menu

RBI lifts all restrictions on HDFC Bank; permits new digital launches

The RBI has lifted all restrictions on HDFC Bank, permitting it to launch new digital initiatives, the private sector lender said on Saturday.We would like to inform one and all that the Reserve Bank of India RBI has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the Banks Digital 2.0 programme, vide its letter dated March 11, 2022, HDFC Bank said in a statement.Digital 2.0 programme of the bank is designed to provide products to its customers for frictionless financial experience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 17:11 IST
RBI lifts all restrictions on HDFC Bank; permits new digital launches
RBI Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The RBI has lifted all restrictions on HDFC Bank, permitting it to launch new digital initiatives, the private sector lender said on Saturday.

''We would like to inform one and all that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the Bank's Digital 2.0 programme, vide its letter dated March 11, 2022,'' HDFC Bank said in a statement.

Digital 2.0 programme of the bank is designed to provide products to its customers for frictionless financial experience. It will help customers to move from a single transaction to a complete financial solution journey such as loan disbursement, payments and investment.

In December 2020, the RBI had barred HDFC Bank from issuing new cards and launching new digital initiatives after repeated instances of technological outages at the lender, which is the market leader in the credit cards segment.

The RBI action came after the bank's customers faced a number of incidents of outages in internet banking, mobile banking, and payment utilities over the past two years. Rivals ICICI Bank and SBI Cards seized the opportunity to narrow the gap with HDFC Bank.

The action against HDFC Bank was followed by a ban on new card issuances by Mastercard and American Express due to their failure to adhere to data localisation rules.

Following remedial action from HDFC Bank, the regulator partially lifted the ban on card issuances last year in August. However, the ban on launching new technology initiatives continued.

With lifting of both the bans, the bank in the statement said it is fully committed to ensuring continued adherence to the highest standards of compliance with RBI recommendations.

''We have utilised this time to draw up short, medium, and long-term plans to meet the evolving digital requirements of our customers and we will roll out these initiatives in the days to come,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022