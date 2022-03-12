Bureau of Indian Standards seizes sub-standard pressure cookers, helmets

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has seized 1,032 pressure cookers and 936 helmets which were found to be without ISI mark and violated the Quality Control Orders (QCO), the government said on Saturday.

The BIS has conducted search and seizure operation for violation of QCO on helmets and pressure cookers, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in an official statement.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has also issued 15 notices against e-commerce entities and sellers selling non-standard pressure cookers online.

The Authority has also issued safety notice alerting consumers against buying household goods like electric immersion water heater, sewing machine, cooking gas cylinder, helmet and pressure cooker without valid ISI mark.

In exercise of powers under Section 18(2)(j) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the CCPA has issued the safety notice. In December also, it had issued notice.

Under the Act, goods which violate compulsory standards are liable to be held 'defective'.

The safety notices have been widely circulated among all States & UTs, industry associations, legal service authorities, consumer associations and law chairs.

The CCPA has decided to take up cases involving sale or offering for sale goods which violate compulsory standards to prevent unfair trade practice and to protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers as a class.

Therefore, any person found selling the household items without conforming to compulsory standards and holding a valid licence as prescribed by BIS shall be liable for violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practices and face action under the 2019 legislation.

Nidhi Khare, Chief Commissioner, CCPA has also taken suo-moto action against e-commerce entities and sellers who were found to be selling pressure cookers in violation to compulsory standards online.

''15 Notices have already been issued with respect to such violations. The cases have also been forwarded to BIS for taking necessary action under the BIS Act, 2016,'' the statement said.

The ministry noted that the Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016 prohibits any person to manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or exhibit for sale, any such goods or articles that are in violation to the direction of compulsory use of Standard Mark published by the Central Government.

Any person who contravenes the provisions of section 17 shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to two years or with fine, the statement said.

