Govt to organise 'Consumer Empowerment Week' during Mar 14-20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 20:06 IST
The Consumer Affairs Department will organise 'Consumer Empowerment Week' during March 14-20, coinciding with World Consumer Rights Day.

In an official statement, the department said that the 'Consumer Empowerment Week' to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The celebrations coincide with World Consumer Rights Day, which falls on March 15.

The department will organise several activities at various places in the country.

On the opening day of the celebration, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Indian Institute of Legal Metrology (IILM) Ranchi, National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF), National Test House (NTH) and Regional Reference Standards Laboratories (RRSLs) will conduct rural outreach programmes in 75 villages.

The outreach programmes will create awareness about the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), features of Consumer Protection Act 2019, BIS standards, details to be seen on pre-packaged commodities, use of ISI marked pressure cookers and helmets, purchase of hallmarked gold jewellery and use of proper weights and measures.

On March 15, the Department will celebrate World Consumer Rights Day.

The main event is being organized in the national capital and the theme this year is ''Fair Digital Finance''.

The event will be inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Justice R K Agarwal, President of National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), Nandan Nilekani, Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys.

The Department is also launching a virtual exhibition on 75 years of scientific and organisational journey of BIS, RRSL and The National Test House (NTH).

A virtual conference on e-commerce will be organized on March 16-17, the statement said.

