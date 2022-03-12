India needs USD 20 billion investments each year to achieve climate targets: Report

India needs USD 20 billion worth of investments each year to achieve its climate targets and fund its green transition, according to an industry report released on Saturday. The report titled 'ESG - Into the Mainstream' done jointly by the industry body FICCI and Trilegal, notes that India would require a large budget allocation, international finance from bilateral and multilateral sources and green private investments to fund the programmes needed to achieve climate targets. The report released by Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, comes at a timely juncture as ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) considerations are increasingly influencing the way in which businesses measure success. The expectations of key business stakeholders such as investors, regulators, customers, and employees are also bringing these parameters into sharp focus. The narrative around ESG has changed significantly over the last couple of years, from being seen as compliance imperative to taking the centre stage at boardroom discussions and driving investment and business strategy decisions, FICCI said in a statement.

A chapter of the report titled 'Unlocking Green Finance' explores India's readiness to access and deliver climate finance and other related aspects such as uniform carbon tax policy and green taxonomy for enhancing investor confidence. It delves deep into potential sources of finance and novel structures and the need to incentivize investors willing to provide 'first loss capital' to de-risk projects and catalyze further investments. Focussing on redefining corporate citizenship - the road to sustainability, the report details how corporates can contribute to the sustainability agenda, non-financial metrics and management of ESG risks. As regulators actively incorporate ESG and sustainability factors into the legal framework, the ways in which companies operate will change.

The report also explores the themes of ESG Crisis Readiness and Regulation of ESG Ratings Providers in India through global comparisons and makes recommendations on the ESG framework that pre-empts ESG crises as well as handles one responsibly when it arises. (ANI)

