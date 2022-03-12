France to offer fuel rebate to cushion soaring prices - PM

France is to introduce a rebate of 0.15 euros ($0.16) per litre of transport fuel to help drivers cope with soaring pump prices, Prime Minister Jean Castex said in an interview with daily newspaper Le Parisien.

The measure, to apply for four months from April 1, is expected to cost the government just over 2 billion euros, he said. ($1 = 0.9167 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)