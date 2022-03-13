'Art for Hope': 25 Indian artists felicitated with grant of Rs 1 lakh
As many as 25 multidisciplinary Indian artists were felicitated with a Rs 1 lakh grant under the Art for Hope initiative by the Hyundai Motor India Foundation HMIF recently.The initiative, aimed towards supporting and encouraging traditional artisans, small art businesses and traditional art forms, is currently hosting a four-day exhibition at Bikaner House showcasing an unparalleled experience of Indias heritage from multidisciplinary art fields created by the same artists.Embracing the global vision, Progress for Humanity, we are working towards creating a platform that would empower the artisans to exhibit their talent.
- Country:
- India
As many as 25 multidisciplinary Indian artists were felicitated with a Rs 1 lakh grant under the 'Art for Hope' initiative by the Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) recently.
The initiative, aimed towards supporting and encouraging traditional artisans, small art businesses and traditional art forms, is currently hosting a four-day exhibition at Bikaner House showcasing an unparalleled experience of India's heritage from multidisciplinary art fields created by the same artists.
''Embracing the global vision, 'Progress for Humanity', we are working towards creating a platform that would empower the artisans to exhibit their talent. The 'Art for Hope' event is conceptualized on three pillars of Hope, Gratitude and Solidarity to help artisans showcase their work and become a beacon of optimism for the artist community in India.
''It is our endeavour to encourage artists across different disciplines - Digital Arts, Crafts, Multidisciplinary Arts, Performance Arts and Visual Arts,'' said Puneet Anand, assistant vice-president (corporate affairs) at Hyundai Motor India Ltd.
Featuring in the list of grantees are artists from across the country, including Anith Reddy (Karnataka), Manoj Kumar Bishwas (Jharkhand), Ashish Kumar Maurya (Uttar Pradesh), Aswathy KN (Kerala), Akanksha Sharma (New Delhi), Digvijay Singh Jadeja (Gujarat) and Pratik Raut (Maharashtra).
The exhibition will come to a close on March 15. The HMIF is the philanthropic and CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Digital Arts
- Akanksha Sharma
- Pratik Raut
- HMIF
- Manoj Kumar Bishwas
- Indian
- Solidarity
- Hyundai Motor India Ltd.
- Kumar Maurya
- Aswathy KN
- Maharashtra
- Gujarat
- Multidisciplinary Arts
- Bikaner House
- Ashish
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation
- Digvijay Singh Jadeja
- Puneet Anand
- India
- The 'Art for Hope'
ALSO READ
Indian founder of cryptocurrency company indicted for USD 2.4 billion fraud
World Bank's India head appointed Vice President, Operations
India-Russia relations distinct from Washington's equation with Moscow, that's okay: US
'We've set up 3 teams for exit out of western Ukraine', says Indian envoy to Poland
Indian national jailed in Singapore for biting off compatriot's pinky finger