'Art for Hope': 25 Indian artists felicitated with grant of Rs 1 lakh

As many as 25 multidisciplinary Indian artists were felicitated with a Rs 1 lakh grant under the 'Art for Hope' initiative by the Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) recently.

The initiative, aimed towards supporting and encouraging traditional artisans, small art businesses and traditional art forms, is currently hosting a four-day exhibition at Bikaner House showcasing an unparalleled experience of India's heritage from multidisciplinary art fields created by the same artists.

''Embracing the global vision, 'Progress for Humanity', we are working towards creating a platform that would empower the artisans to exhibit their talent. The 'Art for Hope' event is conceptualized on three pillars of Hope, Gratitude and Solidarity to help artisans showcase their work and become a beacon of optimism for the artist community in India.

''It is our endeavour to encourage artists across different disciplines - Digital Arts, Crafts, Multidisciplinary Arts, Performance Arts and Visual Arts,'' said Puneet Anand, assistant vice-president (corporate affairs) at Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Featuring in the list of grantees are artists from across the country, including Anith Reddy (Karnataka), Manoj Kumar Bishwas (Jharkhand), Ashish Kumar Maurya (Uttar Pradesh), Aswathy KN (Kerala), Akanksha Sharma (New Delhi), Digvijay Singh Jadeja (Gujarat) and Pratik Raut (Maharashtra).

The exhibition will come to a close on March 15. The HMIF is the philanthropic and CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

