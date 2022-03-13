S.Africa's Comair airline's fleet grounded indefinitely says regulator
Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 13-03-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 14:50 IST
South Africa's civil aviation regulator has extended a 24-hour precautionary suspension of Comair's operator certificate indefinitely, a spokesperson said on Sunday, effectively grounding its fleet of Boeing aircraft and affecting low-cost airline Kulula and British Airways passengers.
The 24-hour suspension was meant to end today but Comair has not adequately addressed all the necessary safety issues, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said.
