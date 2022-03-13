MP: 3 dead, 2 injured as car crashes into tree in Anuppur

Three people were killed and two injured after their car crashed into a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Karaundi crossing near Rajendra village, 28 kilometres from the district headquarters, at 8:30am when the vehicle was on its way to Amarkantak, where the Narmada river originates, an official said.

''Such was the impact that the car split into two. Varsha Shrivastava (19), Manu Singh (200 and Subodh Shrivastava (24) died on the spot, while the two injured persons, identified as Saurabh Sharma (22) and Divyanshu Shrivastava (22), have been hospitalised,'' Inspector Narendra Pal of Rajendra police station said.

Saurabh and Divyanshu were sitting on the front seats and were saved as the airbags inflated on impact, he added.

