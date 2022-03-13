Left Menu

Japan's Denso hit by apparent ransomware attack - NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-03-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 15:47 IST
Japan's Denso hit by apparent ransomware attack - NHK
Representative image Image Credit: Maxpixel
  • Country:
  • Japan

An alleged cybercrime group released a statement on Sunday saying it had stolen classified information from Toyota Motor Corp's main supplier Denso and will release it on the dark web, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

The group called Pandora said it had more than 157,000 purchase orders, emails and sketches, or 1.4 terabytes worth of data, said NHK, quoting an information security firm Mitsui Bussan Secure Directions, Inc. A Denso spokesperson told Reuters it had detected unauthorised access using ransomware at DENSO Automotive Deutschland GmbH, a group company that handles sales and engineering in Germany, on Thursday local time.

The Denso spokesperson declined to confirm the NHK report but said production and business activities have not been affected at this point. Pandora has allegedly carried out cyber attacks using ransomware that encrypts company data and demands ransom in exchange for not divulging the data, NHK reported.

One of Toyota's suppliers was hit by a cyberattack late last month that shut down Japan's largest automaker's domestic production for one day on March 1, affecting an output of around 13,000 vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022