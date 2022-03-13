Left Menu

Passenger falls ill, dies; plane makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-03-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 16:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An Air Asia flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata on Sunday made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here after a passenger suddenly fell ill mid-air, an Airports Authority of India official said.

The passenger, a resident of Medinipur in neighbouring West Bengal, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The 28-year-old passenger, Habibur Khan, was travelling by flight 2472, the official said.

The reason for his death is not immediately known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

