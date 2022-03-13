Passenger falls ill, dies; plane makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-03-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
An Air Asia flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata on Sunday made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here after a passenger suddenly fell ill mid-air, an Airports Authority of India official said.
The passenger, a resident of Medinipur in neighbouring West Bengal, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.
The 28-year-old passenger, Habibur Khan, was travelling by flight 2472, the official said.
The reason for his death is not immediately known.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- India
- Air Asia
- Habibur Khan
- Medinipur
- Airports Authority
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian founder of cryptocurrency company indicted for USD 2.4 billion fraud
World Bank's India head appointed Vice President, Operations
India-Russia relations distinct from Washington's equation with Moscow, that's okay: US
'We've set up 3 teams for exit out of western Ukraine', says Indian envoy to Poland
Indian national jailed in Singapore for biting off compatriot's pinky finger