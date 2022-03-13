Passenger falls ill, dies; plane makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar

An Air Asia flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata on Sunday made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here after a passenger suddenly fell ill mid-air, an Airports Authority of India official said.

The passenger, a resident of Medinipur in neighbouring West Bengal, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The 28-year-old passenger, Habibur Khan, was travelling by flight 2472, the official said.

The reason for his death is not immediately known.

