India vs SL 2nd Test: Scoreboard at Dinner on Day 2

Scoreboard at dinner on the second day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 252 Sri Lanka Innings: Kusal Mendis c Iyer b Bumrah 2 Dimuth Karunaratne b Mohammed Shami 4 Lahiru Thirimanne c Iyer b Bumrah 8 Angelo Mathews c Sharma b Bumrah 43 Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Mohammed Shami 10 Charith Asalanka c Ashwin b Patel 5 Niroshan Dickwella c Pant b Bumrah 21 Lasith Embuldeniya c Pant b Bumrah 1 Suranga Lakmal b Ashwin 5 Praveen Jayawickrama not out 1 Vishwa Fernando st Pant b Ashwin 8 Extras: (B-1) 1 Total: (All out in 35.5 overs) 109 Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/14 3/14 4/28 5/50 6/85, 7/95, 8/100, 9/100, 10/109.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-4-24-5, Ravichandran Ashwin 8.5-1-30-2, Mohammed Shami 6-1-18-2, Ravindra Jadeja 6-1-15-0, Axar Patel 5-1-21-1.

India 2nd Innings: Mayank Agarwal c de Silva b Embuldeniya 22 Rohit Sharma c Mathews b de Silva 46 Hanuma Vihari b Jayawickrama 35 Virat Kohli lbw b Jayawickrama 13 Rishabh Pant c & b Jayawickrama 50 Shreyas Iyer batting 18 Ravindra Jadeja batting 10 Extras: (B-4 NB-1) 5 Total: (For 5 wickets in 47 overs) 199 Fall of wickets: 1/42, 2/98 3/116 4/139 5/184 Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 7-2-28-0, Lasith Embuldeniya 13-0-55-1, Vishwa Fernando 4-1-15-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 9-0-47-1, Praveen Jayawickrama 14-2-50-3.

