Maha: Thief breaks car window, steals Rs 55,000 cash

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-03-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified person broke open a car's window and stole a bag containing Rs 55,000 cash and some important documents of a man in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Wardha Road on Saturday afternoon, Sitabuldi police said. The car, owned by Vipul Kothari (59), a local resident, had developed a snag. He parked the vehicle and went to get a mechanic. Meanwhile, the thief came to the spot and smashed the window before decamping with the bag containing the cash and documents, an official said. An offence was registered under IPC sections 379 (theft) at Sitabuldi police station and the police are checking CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused, he said.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

