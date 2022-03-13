Maha: Tractor falls into ghat near Kolhapur; 1 dead, several injured

Left Menu

One person died and some people were injured after their tractor met with an accident in Aadale Madale Ghat near Kolhapur on Sunday, police said.The tractor was returning to Sangli with 22 pilgrims when the accident took place, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade said.The tractor driver lost control and it fell into the ghat. One person died and some passengers are injured.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-03-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:54 IST
One person died and some people were injured after their tractor met with an accident in Aadale Madale Ghat near Kolhapur on Sunday, police said.

The tractor was returning to Sangli with 22 pilgrims when the accident took place, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade said.

''The tractor driver lost control and it fell into the ghat. One person died and some passengers are injured. They have been hospitalised in Kolhapur. A rescue operation is underway at the spot,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

