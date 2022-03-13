Left Menu

Jabalpur airport operations resume a day after plane overshot runway

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:04 IST
Operations at Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh resumed on Sunday night, a day after a plane with 55 passengers on board overshot the runway, an official said.

The operations at the Dumna airport resumed around 8 pm, airport director Kusum Das told PTI.

A DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) team gave clearance to resume operations of the airport after inspecting the spot where the Alliance Air's plane was overshot while landing (on Saturday), she said.

Flight operations were suspended around 1.15 pm on Saturday. The Alliance Air flight from Delhi had overshot the runway by 10 meters.

None of the 55 passengers or five crew members was injured.

The incident also led to the suspension of operations at the airport and cancellation of at least ten flights from there, the airport director had said.

Alliance Air had said that it de-rostered the pilots of the flight and initiated a probe into the matter.

The Delhi-Jabalpur flight was operated using a 70-seater ATR-72 aircraft.

The airport at Dumna, where the incident took place, is located around 21 km from Jabalpur city.

