Left Menu

Jaishankar mourns death of five Indians in Canada

IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance, Jaishankar tweeted.Bisaria said the Indian mission in Toronto is in touch with friends of the victims for required assistance.Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 10:18 IST
Jaishankar mourns death of five Indians in Canada
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday mourned the death of five Indian students in a road accident in Canada.

According to Indian High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria, the accident took place near Toronto on Saturday and two injured students were admitted to a hospital.

''Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Bisaria said the Indian mission in Toronto is in touch with friends of the victims for required assistance.

''Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims, @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
4
Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

 Serbia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022