Jaishankar mourns death of five Indians in Canada
IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance, Jaishankar tweeted.Bisaria said the Indian mission in Toronto is in touch with friends of the victims for required assistance.Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday mourned the death of five Indian students in a road accident in Canada.
According to Indian High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria, the accident took place near Toronto on Saturday and two injured students were admitted to a hospital.
''Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
Bisaria said the Indian mission in Toronto is in touch with friends of the victims for required assistance.
''Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims, @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance,'' he tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Toronto
- S Jaishankar
- Indians
- Canada
- Indian
- Bisaria
- Jaishankar
- Ajay Bisaria
ALSO READ
INSTANT VIEW 5-U.S., UK, Europe, Canada to block Russian access to SWIFT
INSTANT VIEW 6-U.S., UK, Europe, Canada to block Russian access to SWIFT
Good to be back: Indians evacuated from Ukraine heave sigh of relief
INSTANT VIEW 7-U.S., UK, Europe, Canada to block Russian access to SWIFT
Air India's second flight carrying 250 Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands in Delhi