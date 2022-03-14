Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 267 points

Left Menu

Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 267.66 points and Nifty up by 53.70 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-03-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 10:38 IST
Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 267.66 points and Nifty by 53.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 267.66 points or trading at 55,817.96 and up by 0.48 per cent at 10:10 AM.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,684.20 at 10.10 AM, up by 53.70 points or 0.32 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

