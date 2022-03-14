Eight injured as bus collides with truck in Jharkhand

Eight people were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Monday morning, police said. The accident took place in Chutupali valley within the Ramgarh Police Station limits when the heavy commercial vehicle collided with the bus on Ranchi-Patna road, a senior police officer said.

The Ranchi-bound bus with around 40 passengers on board was coming from Siwan in Bihar when the accident occurred.

The driver of the bus lost control over the passenger vehicle after the collision and it overturned, while the truck was also damaged, Ramgarh Police Station officer-in-charge Rohit Kumar Mahto said. All the injured people have been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences here, he said.

The condition of one of the injured people was stated to be serious, while others were stable, the officer added.

