Eight injured as bus collides with truck in Jharkhand
Eight people were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Jharkhands Ramgarh district on Monday morning, police said.
- Country:
- India
Eight people were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Monday morning, police said. The accident took place in Chutupali valley within the Ramgarh Police Station limits when the heavy commercial vehicle collided with the bus on Ranchi-Patna road, a senior police officer said.
The Ranchi-bound bus with around 40 passengers on board was coming from Siwan in Bihar when the accident occurred.
The driver of the bus lost control over the passenger vehicle after the collision and it overturned, while the truck was also damaged, Ramgarh Police Station officer-in-charge Rohit Kumar Mahto said. All the injured people have been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences here, he said.
The condition of one of the injured people was stated to be serious, while others were stable, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihar govt launches helpline for students trapped in Ukraine
Bihar students stranded in Ukraine thank Govt of India as they return to their home state
Congress gets setback in Bihar as former MLA Rishi Mishra joins RJD
Yet another Congress leader in Bihar dumps party, joins RJD
Seven Bihar students return from war-hit Ukraine