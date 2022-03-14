RSS stresses on 'Bharat-centric' job models to tackle unemployment

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called for ''Bharat-centric'' models of employment generation to strengthen the economy and achieve sustainable and holistic development. In the wake of several youths in the country facing unemployment, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the top decision-making body of the RSS, passed a resolution on Sunday to promote work opportunities to make the country self-reliant.

In the resolution, the ABPS said it wishes to emphasize that the entire society has to play a proactive role in harnessing work opportunities to mitigate the overall employment challenge.

''As we have experienced the impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic on employment and livelihood, we have also witnessed opening up of new opportunities of which some sections of the society have taken benefit,'' it said.

The ABPS believes that thrust is to be given to ''Bharatiya economic model'' that is human-centric, labor-intensive, eco-friendly and lays stress on decentralization and equitable distribution of benefits and augments village economy, microscale, small scale, and agro-based industries, the resolution said.

''The ABPS calls upon citizens to work on Bharat-centric models of employment generation to strengthen the economy and achieve sustainable and holistic development,'' it said.

The three-day meeting of the ABPS concluded at Pirana on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Sunday.

According to the resolution, the areas like rural employability, unorganized sector employment, jobs for women, and their overall participation in the economy need to be boosted. Efforts are essential to adopt new technologies and soft skills appropriate to the societal conditions, it said.

''Our manufacturing sector, which has high employment potential, requires to be bolstered, which can also lessen our dependence on imports,'' it said. The resolution also said that an environment conducive to encouraging entrepreneurship should be created by educating and counseling people, especially youth so that they can come out of the mentality of seeking jobs only.

Similar entrepreneurial spirit also needs to be fostered among women, village folk, and people from remote and tribal areas, it said. ''The ABPS feels that we, as a society, look for innovative ways to address the challenges of fast-changing global economic and technological scenarios. Opportunities of employment and entrepreneurship with emerging digital economy and export possibilities should be keenly explored,'' the RSS resolution said. ''We should engage ourselves in manpower training both pre and on job, research and technology innovations, motivation for start-ups and green technology ventures,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)