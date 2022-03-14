6th Indian Health Professionals Awards 2022 & Asia Pacific Dental Excellence Awards felicitate the Top Professionals in the Healthcare Industry

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/SRV): On the glamorous night of 12th March 2022, a total number of 100+ doctors & dentists from various cities & states were honoured on the platform of Asia Pacific Dental Excellence Awards 2022 & 6th edition Indian Health Professionals Awards which was organized in collaboration of International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences, Smile Nation & Association of Indian Dental Professionals. The event was held at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai, which witnessed awards bestowed upon top-notch doctors, dentists, hospitals & institutions, recognising their extraordinary contribution during Corona Pandemic as Corona Warriors and in the healthcare industry for many years.

The event was graced by guests ranging from Bollywood celebrities to several VVIPs. To list a few who were present are Ranjit Bedi, Legendary Indian Bollywood Star, Actor Mukesh Rishi, Popular Actor and film producer & Ali Khan (Bollywood Actor & Social Worker) & Faiyaz Ali Khan, Film Producer. Other dignitaries present were Dr. Rahul Hegde, Member, Dental Council of India, Dr. Arun Dodamani Member, Dental Council of India) & Principal, ACPM Dental College, Dhule, Dr. Sameer Patil, Principal, Singhad Dental College, Pune, Dr. Ravindra SV, Principal - MNR Dental College & Hospital, Sangareddy, Telangana. Also present were Dr. Sunil Bumb & Director, Smile Nation, Mrs Sneha Bumb, Director, Vasu Healthcare.

To enlist a few winners of the 6th Indian Health Professional Awards, the list starts with Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla received Best Neurosurgeon of the Year, Dr. Rao's Hospital / Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP grabbed Best Neurology and Neurosurgery Hospital of the Year, Dr. Nivethitha Krishnamoorthy received Young Dental Achiever of the Year, Dr Bhratri Bhushan received Excellence in Oncology & Medical Students' Association of India grabbed Best Student Medical Organisation & Best Medical Organisation. For Asia Pacific Dental Excellence Awards 2022, to enlist a few winners the list starts with Dr. Paloma Parulkar receiving Best PG of the Year (Prosthodontics), Dr. Aashree Verma grabbed Dental Talent of the Year & Budding Dentist of the Year, Dr Nupur Trivedi received Young Dental Achiever of the Year & Dental Entrepreneur of the Year awards, followed by (Dr.) Bhakti Porwal received Student of the Year (UG), Dr. Shalinee Rana received Pedodontist of the Year award & Dr Pratik Bumb won the Best PG Student of the Year (Prosthodontics) award. Braces & Aligners, Pune owned by Dr. Apoorv Sahu, Orthodontic Specialty clinic grabbed the Best Clinic Interiors of The Year award.

Speaking about the evening, Dr. Swapnil Sunil Bumb, the man behind this event, renowned healthcare professional nationally, based in Pune, Founder & CEO, IROLHS, Smile Nation & Doctota Health Private Limit said, "Since 2016, we are rewarding healthcare professionals from all over India covering all states and union territories. Doctors from the most rural parts of the country are also been picked for this national award. We have rewarded around 1000+ doctors in past 6 years. We started this mega event with the vision to acknowledge the medical and dental fraternity. This year we have rewarded doctors from 20 states and from around 30 cities and villages. For the past 2 years, all healthcare workers have been facing the challenging situation and fighting the pandemic selflessly. We feel blessed that we created a national-level platform to appreciate and reward doctors for their hard work.

We strongly feel IHP Awards & APDE Awards in future becomes a platform rewarding doctors from all sectors of healthcare and its stakeholders. This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)