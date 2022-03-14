China says Jan-Feb FDI +37.9% y/y to 243.7 billion yuan
China's commerce ministry said on Monday that foreign direct investment (FDI) in January and February combined rose 37.9% from a year earlier to 243.7 billion yuan ($38.33 billion).
In dollar terms, FDI increased 45.2% in the first two months, the ministry said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.3584 Chinese yuan renminbi)
