China says Jan-Feb FDI +37.9% y/y to 243.7 billion yuan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-03-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 13:25 IST
China says Jan-Feb FDI +37.9% y/y to 243.7 billion yuan
China's commerce ministry said on Monday that foreign direct investment (FDI) in January and February combined rose 37.9% from a year earlier to 243.7 billion yuan ($38.33 billion).

In dollar terms, FDI increased 45.2% in the first two months, the ministry said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.3584 Chinese yuan renminbi)

