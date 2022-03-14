The Resurgence Towards the New Normal Has Begun, Say Experts at the Economic Times Global Business Summit 2022

GBS 2022 concludes with global CEOs, opinion makers and government leaders offering insights and perspectives on a post-pandemic and rapidly evolving geo-political calculus, the disruption in economies and the path to the new normal, an accelerated move towards sustainability, better governance and tech-led innovations for the future.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: The world is at the cusp of a major transformation technology and positively disruptive innovations accelerating the march towards the new normal that will have a significant bearing on both old economy legacy businesses as well trail blazing startups.

This was the overarching theme at the two-day Global Business Summit, the most important event on the annual calendar for The Times Group, which concluded on March 12.

The deliberations this year, held virtually, is centred on the theme ‘The Great Resurgence: Now, Next & Beyond’ that encompasses a post-pandemic and rapidly evolving geo-political calculus, the disruption in economies and the path to the new normal, an accelerated move towards sustainability, better governance and tech-led innovations for the future.

''It is our belief at the 184-year-old Times Group that together we can embrace every crisis as an opportunity to craft a different and better future,'' said Vineet Jain, Managing Director, BCCL.

Prominent national and international figures discussed ideas and actions for the future of the country. GBS 2022, which is in its seventh edition, is a one-of-a-kind gathering that celebrates the present and anticipates the future. Since its inception in 2015, GBS has emerged as South Asia’s premier meeting place for global thought leaders.

It is the most anticipated brainstorming session in the world of news and current affairs. It is a celebration of India, and also a statement of the truism about India as the strongest engine for global growth.

Union minister of Commerce and Industry Mr Piyush Goyal offered a deep perspective on “Enabling Greater Prosperity through FTAs”. Mr Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart Inc, gave an insight on “Adapting to the New Normal,” while Mr Punit Renjen, Global CEO, Deloitte spoke about “India’s Promise and Potential”.

Mr Flatt, CEO, Brookfield Asset Management, gave an idea about “Private Capital: How the Playbook has Changed”; Mr Alfred R Kelly Jr., Chairman and CEO, Visa Inc., talked about the “Future of Money”, Mr Evan Speigel, CEO and co-Founder, Snap Inc gave an insight on “Chasing Growth: From Content to Commerce”, Mr Ted Sarandos co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, Netflix, spoke about “Setting the New Entertainment Agenda”, Mr Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-Founder, upGrad.com offered a perspective on “EdTech: Repurposing Purpose”.

Dr Alka Mittal, CMD ONGC, Ms Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India, MrJamshyd N Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej & Boyce, Mr Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, and Ms Suneeta Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospitals, discussed new ideas and frontiers about “Creating Sustainable Business”, while Mr Glenn Fogel, President and CEO, Booking Holdings talked about the “Travel Industry-From Shock to Surge”.

Mr Werner Baumann, CEO, Bayer AG, spoke about “ESG: The Next Big Leap”, Mr Bill Winters, Group CEO, Standard Chartered Plc, talked about “Reimagining Modern Finance”, while Mr Rajeev Misra, CEO, Softbank Vision Fund, spoke about “Indian Unicorns: Next Big Thing or Next Bubble?”, Mr Tony Douglas, CEO, Etihad Aviation Group, gave an insight on “Net Zero Aviation: Is it a Distant Reality”, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, United Arab Emirates talked about “Leveraging Technology and Cutting Edge Innovation to Build new Economic Initative”, while Mr Gopichand P Hinduja, co-Chairman, Hinduja Group talked about whether “Is it the Right Time to Invest in India?”.

On Day 2, Ms MeenakashiLekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture of India, began the proceedings in an opening keynote address “India and the Great Powers”.

Mr Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, who delivered the concluding speech of the summit, gave a perspective on the positive multiplier effects of development, particularly of infrastructure projects that the government is focusing on.

Shantanu Narayen, Chairman & CEO, Adobe talked about *Shaping the Digital Revolution”, Nathan Blecharczyk, Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer, Airbnb Tourism gave an insight on “Riding the Recovery Wave”, Warren East CBE, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Plc, talked about creating a “Towards a Resilient and Sustainable Future”, while Bill Ford, Chairman and CEO, General Atlantic gave an insight on “Private Equity in 2022: Risks and Opportunities”.

Ashwin Yardi, CEO – India, Capgemini, offered a perspective on “The future Business Landscape: Innovation with new-age Talent”, Mark Read, CEO, WPP, talked about “Building Better Futures, Rich Lesser, Global Chairman, BCG, gave an insight on “Strategy in The Face of Discontinuity”, while Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India and LingrajuSawkar, President, Kyndryl India, offered a deep insights “Partnership for Growth”.

Hironori Kamezawa, Member of the Board of Directors and President and Group CEO, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) offered an outlook on Empowering Asia’s Digital Shift, Piyush Gupta, CEO, DBS Bank, gave an insight on “Riding the Disruption Wave”, Paul Perreault, CEO & MD, CSL gave a sneak peek on “What’s Ahead for Biotech – Another Wave or Low Tide?”, and Johnny LYU, Co-Founder and CEO, KuCoin, sought to answer the question “Crypto: The Future of Finance or a Fad?”.

