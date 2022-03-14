Hero Electric ties up with L&T Finance for retail finance
- Country:
- India
Hero Electric on Monday said it has joined hands with L&T Finance to offer consumers easy financing solutions for its entire product portfolio across its 750-plus dealership network.
As part of the tie-up, customers can avail finance with no hypothecation, hassle-free-quick loan approvals in under three minutes, at attractive interest rates ranging from 7.99 per cent onwards, the electric two-wheeler maker said in a statement.
''The affordability of electric two-wheelers is one of the factors that has made this sustainable mobility option so appealing to consumers. Expanding our presence beyond Tier-II markets, we are committed to simplifying two-wheeler ownership,'' Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.
The company is expanding personalised funding options, thus facilitating hassle-free purchase decisions, he added.
Committed to delivering the best experience to its customers, Hero Electric is in the process of tying up with multiple banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hero Electric
- Tier-II
- Sohinder Gill