FTSE 100 up on boost from financials, Ukraine hopes

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, aided by gains in financials and on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks, while British American Tobacco fell after the cigarette maker said it would cut its fiscal 2022 guidance.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-03-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 13:51 IST
London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, aided by gains in financials and on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks, while British American Tobacco fell after the cigarette maker said it would cut its fiscal 2022 guidance. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2% in early trading, with banks and insurers leading the advance. The domestically focussed mid-cap index gained 1.1%.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were gearing up, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress. Index provider FTSE Russell said it would delete Russia-focused Evraz, Polymetal International , Petropavlovsk and Raven Property Group after trading in their shares was curtailed by a pull-back from the country's stock market by leading brokerages.

Joining the corporate exodus from Russia, British American Tobacco Plc said on Friday it would exit Russia and cut its fiscal 2022 guidance as a result. Shares of the company were down 2%.

