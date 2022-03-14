Left Menu

HAL signs pact with SASMOS to work together in aerospace domain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 13:53 IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Image Credit: Wikipedia
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed an MoU with Bengaluru-based company SASMOS to work together on advanced electronics, electrical and fibre optic interconnections in the aerospace domain.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between the two companies on March 11.

HAL's subsidiary Naini Aerospace Limited (NAeL) was also a signatory to the MoU, SASMOS' statement noted.

''The MoU is intended to explore business cooperation, especially in northern India, through the utilization of capacity and capabilities of NAeL to bring their expertise in fibre optics, electronics and electrical interconnected system in the aerospace domain through the support from HAL and SASMOS,'' it added. Under the MoU, HAL and SASMOS will ''work together in the field of advanced electronics, electrical and fiber optics interconnections in the aerospace domain'', it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

