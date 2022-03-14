Left Menu

Unattended bag inside passenger train catches fire in Delhi

An unattended bag in a coach of a local passenger train caught fire on Monday, police said. The pouch containing around 2 kg nails caught fire, a senior police officer said. The passengers threw the bag out of the train and the nails were collected by the staff at the Adarsh Nagar Railway Station, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 13:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An unattended bag in a coach of a local passenger train caught fire on Monday, police said. According to police, information regarding the fire in the coach of the Kurukshetra-Hazrat Nizamuddin passenger train was received at 10.25 am. A bag along with a red-colored pouch and a small container was kept in the coach. The pouch containing around 2 kg nails caught fire, a senior police officer said. The passengers threw the bag out of the train and the nails were collected by the staff at the Adarsh Nagar Railway Station, police said. ''The bag contained clothes, whereas the container contained a liquid used by carpenters. The bomb disposal squad was called to check the materials,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said. He later ruled out the possibility of a planned explosion. The officer added that the bag may belong to a carpenter and friction in nails led to fumes in the clothes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

