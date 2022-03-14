Left Menu

Tapan Singhel gets 5-year extension as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's MD & CEO

Under Singhels leadership, the company has emerged as one of the largest and most profitable private general insurers in the country ensuring growth, profitability and customer-centricity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:09 IST
Tapan Singhel gets 5-year extension as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's MD & CEO
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Monday announced a five-year tenure extension of its managing director and CEO Tapan Singhel.

The new term will be effective from April 1, 2022, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said in a statement. Under Singhel's leadership, the company has emerged as one of the largest and most profitable private general insurers in the country ensuring growth, profitability and customer-centricity. In his decade-long stint as the MD and CEO, the company has achieved a cumulative underwriting profit of more than Rs 350 crore, grew its revenue at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 16 per cent, grew its net profit (PAT) at a CAGR of over 30 per cent with a double growth in solvency ratio from 156 per cent to about 350 per cent.

