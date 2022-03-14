Left Menu

CBI books ED officer for amassing disproportionate assets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:29 IST
CBI books ED officer for amassing disproportionate assets
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has booked an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 37 lakh in a period of four years, officials said on Monday.

The officer Rajkumar Ram, who was then posted in Bengaluru, had assets worth over Rs 1.18 lakh on April 1, 2016 in his name as well as that of his homemaker wife which swelled to Rs 57 lakh as on March 31, 2020, they said.

During the period, Ram had a total income of over Rs 1.34 crore with expenses of about Rs 1.16 crore.

After going through his income from verified sources and expenses, the CBI concluded that he has amassed Rs 37 lakh as disproportionate assets in connivance with his wife, the FIR has alleged.

Ram is presently posted in Guwahati.

The CBI has booked him under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022