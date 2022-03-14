Left Menu

Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Chennai crosses 35 lakh engine production mark

We at RNAIPL have always valued innovation and research, RNAIPL Managing Director Biju Balendran stated.The manufacturing plant rolls out both Nissan and Renault models for the domestic market. It also produces models and engines for export markets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:33 IST
Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Chennai crosses 35 lakh engine production mark
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Renault-Nissan Alliance's Chennai-based manufacturing plant has crossed the 35-lakh cumulative engine production mark, according to a statement released on Monday.

Since engine production began in 2010, the plant has manufactured 23 lakh engines and 12 lakh gearboxes.

''The successful production of 3.5 million powertrain units at Renault-Nissan Alliance's plant is a testament to our Chennai workforce and superior Japanese engineering and technology,'' Nissan India Operations President Sinan Ozkok said in a statement.

The Chennai-based Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) can produce six engine variants as well as four gearbox types from its powertrain facility.

''The production of 3.5 million engines and gearboxes represents a tremendous achievement for the powertrain team. We at RNAIPL have always valued innovation and research,'' RNAIPL Managing Director Biju Balendran stated.

The manufacturing plant rolls out both Nissan and Renault models for the domestic market. It also produces models and engines for export markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022