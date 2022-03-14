Comply Well Technologies launches two S-a-a-S products

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Comply Well Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been established with the purpose of empowering and enabling industries to comply with complex statutory laws and rules of the nation. As part of its new initiative, Comply Well Technologies has launched couple of S-a-a-S products - C-Qube and H-Bot.

Comply Well intends to release S-a-a-S products in phases to meet all the requirements of regulatory compliance standards. C-Qube: Contractor's compliance check is cloud-based software that enables principle employers/ enterprises to collect, manage, and track the compliance requirements of contractors on a monthly basis.

H-Bot: Bot is a cloud-based application that highlights and sorts out the compliance evidence from the pool of data. This unique product is a boon to those who get mired in the tiresome and monotonous activity of segregating and validating compliance evidence. Regardless of size, enterprises need to construct new contract architectures to regulate/protect their business bonding. "Dynamics" is the very essence of contractor labour management. This dynamic nature leaves a space for crafting pertinent contractual structures to mitigate and manage risks.

As a result of the technological integration, manual efforts are reduced by automating the contractor compliance cycle. During the launch recently, Chief Guest Manohar Phadke, Chief Manager, HR & Labour Law, Siemens, said, "These products will mark an impression and make an impact in the field of labour law compliance. It is to be noted that the products basically being made by the baseline, hardcore professionals not only in the software industry but the people who are having full-fledged knowledge of labour law compliance, its intricacies and with a keen interest in making the life of the user of these products easier and simpler."

The company is also planning to launch nine more products within a year. Comply Well Technologies is a newfound company formed with an intent to assist and facilitate Large Industries and MSME's to comply with the complex statutory laws & rules of the country/states as any penal action for non-compliance can be detrimental to the growth and reputation of the business house. Since there are numerous enactments, compiling and complying with all of them may not be possible by an internal arrangement in the Company.

The process of inventing solutions for statutory necessities through technology will drive them in the front seat to be nimble in the market. As an added advantage, it will create an opportunity to stand ahead as a unique company amongst challengers.

