Hyundai introduces N Line range of merchandise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:55 IST
Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has launched the N Line range of merchandise to complement the launch of the i20 N Line premium hatchback in the country.

The company had introduced motorsports inspired 'i20 N Line' in September last year.

''At a time when millennials are driving consumerism, we have yet again tried to redefine fun and exciting driving experiences for customers who love to embrace playful sportiness. We have launched the N Line range of merchandise that perfectly reflects the philosophy of our N Line cars in India,'' Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The N Line range of merchandise has been conceptualised and developed on the theme of “Gear for the Player”, which resonates a rush of adrenaline and excitement and a feel of sportiness and fun experiences, the automaker said.

The merchandise, which includes T-shirts and jackets, will be available exclusively at all Hyundai Signature dealerships.

