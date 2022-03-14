MP: Ticket inspector collects Rs 1.70 cr fine from ticketless rail passengers

A chief ticket inspector of the West Central Railway's Jabalpur division has collected a fine of Rs 1.70 crore from passengers travelling without ticket in the current financial year, an official said on Monday.

Senior divisional commercial manager Vishwa Ranjan here said in a press note that 16 ticket inspectors individually collected fines worth over Rs 1 crore each from such passengers.

Chief ticket inspector Ashish Yadav realised a fine of Rs 1.70 crore from 20,600 passengers from April 1, 2021 till March 9 this year, he said. This may be the highest collection in individual capacity, an official said. In the current financial year, the flying squad comprising 42 members, including Yadav, has collected a fine of Rs 71 crore from passengers in various trains, Ranjan said. The West Central Railway, having its headquarters here, comprises three rail divisions - Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota.

