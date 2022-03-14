Left Menu

MP: Ticket inspector collects Rs 1.70 cr fine from ticketless rail passengers

In the current financial year, the flying squad comprising 42 members, including Yadav, has collected a fine of Rs 71 crore from passengers in various trains, Ranjan said. The West Central Railway, having its headquarters here, comprises three rail divisions - Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:04 IST
MP: Ticket inspector collects Rs 1.70 cr fine from ticketless rail passengers
  • Country:
  • India

A chief ticket inspector of the West Central Railway's Jabalpur division has collected a fine of Rs 1.70 crore from passengers travelling without ticket in the current financial year, an official said on Monday.

Senior divisional commercial manager Vishwa Ranjan here said in a press note that 16 ticket inspectors individually collected fines worth over Rs 1 crore each from such passengers.

Chief ticket inspector Ashish Yadav realised a fine of Rs 1.70 crore from 20,600 passengers from April 1, 2021 till March 9 this year, he said. This may be the highest collection in individual capacity, an official said. In the current financial year, the flying squad comprising 42 members, including Yadav, has collected a fine of Rs 71 crore from passengers in various trains, Ranjan said. The West Central Railway, having its headquarters here, comprises three rail divisions - Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022