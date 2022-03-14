Left Menu

Fire near Palghar Rly stn destroys several two-wheelers; no report of injuries to anyone

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over a dozen parked two-wheelers were gutted in a fire near Palghar railway station on Monday morning, though there were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident, an official said.

The blaze was doused at around 10am and the police as well as the fire brigade were probing its cause, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

