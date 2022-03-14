Fire near Palghar Rly stn destroys several two-wheelers; no report of injuries to anyone
Over a dozen parked two-wheelers were gutted in a fire near Palghar railway station on Monday morning, though there were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident, an official said.
The blaze was doused at around 10am and the police as well as the fire brigade were probing its cause, he said.
