Nearly 147,000 refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany -interior min

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Nearly 147,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have registered in Germany so far, said an interior ministry spokesperson on Monday.

The spokesperson told a regular news conference that 146,998 people had registered so far and added that the actual number of refugees currently in Germany could be much higher.

