RD Group Recognizes and Appreciates Its Employees in Annual Employee Meet 2022

RD Group had organized its Annual Employee Meet on 27-28 February 2022. The agenda of this annual event was to appreciate the employees' commendable performance and their dedication towards work which has made RD Group achieve success. The RD Group organized a 2-day event at the luxurious The Lagoona Resort, Mumbai, to make the employees feel special.

The organizers of this event had ensured that employees had fun and gala time throughout the event. Once everyone had reached the resort, the employees had lunch over there, followed by RD talk and high tea. It was a fantastic experience for the employees too.

The evening had some powerful speeches from Chetan Rathod (MD), Narayan Rathod (CEO), RD Group.

With the myriad of activities- cricket tournament, DJ and award function, RD Group wanted to engage, celebrate and inspire their employees. The cherry on the cake was the presence of eminent actor Shreyas Talpade and the famous standup comedians - Harsh Gujral and Yash Rathi. With their witty sense of humour, the audience was hooked to this fun-filled event.

''It is our immense pleasure to organize this annual employee meet. The credit for our success goes to our employees. Our success is the result of our employees' hard work, determination, and passion. We pay our gratitude to them.'', says Chetan Rathod, Founder, RD Group.

To recognize the achievements of the employees who have dedicated themselves for the company, the awards were felicitated to the employees by Chetan Rathod, Founder, RD Group and Narayan Rathod, CEO, RD Accessories. The awards were categorized into '3 years completion awards, '4 years completion awards', '5 years completion awards', 'performance awards', and 'voting awards'. The award function was followed by dinner.

''Nothing could be more special than celebrating the day with employees. Our employees are the pillars of RD Group. For us, they are a family. At RD Group, we have not kept the formal relationship between an employee and employer. They can walk in anytime and speak to the management whenever they need'', says Narayan Rathod, CEO, RD Accessories.

RD Group does not need an introduction. Starting in 2002, the group has created the benchmark standards for mobile accessories and audio devices.RD Accessories is the subsidiary brand of RD Group, which was founded by Narayan Rathod in 2017. The brand never fails to amaze people with its innovative gadgets.

The stylish Wireless Earbuds, Wired Earphone, Wireless Speaker, Smartwatches, USB cables, Wireless Dongle, LED Lights, Smartwatches Wireless Headphones, from the RD Accessories are very popular in urban and rural parts of India. Many eminent personalities, athletes, actors and coaches use the gadgets from RD Accessories. You can see that on their Instagrampage.They have expanded their market in other countries also.

RD Foundation is the not-for-profit initiative of RD Group, where they currently provide free healthcare services in the 22 villages of Rajasthan.

