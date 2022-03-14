Putin signs law on registering leased planes as airlines' property - Tass
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:40 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing foreign planes leased by Russian airlines to be registered as the airlines' property, news agency Tass reported on Monday.
Sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine give leasing firms until March 28 to free themselves from deals with Russian airlines.
