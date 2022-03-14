Left Menu

AIRF protests demanding restoration of old pension scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:00 IST
Representative Image
The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) and its affiliated unions organised protests across the country during the lunch hours on Monday for the restoration of old pension scheme for employees, a statement said.

All employees who have joined the Indian Railways on or after January 1, 2004, come under the purview of the new pension scheme. The Rajasthan government last month announced that it will implement the old pension scheme from the next financial year onwards.

The new pension scheme is completely against the government employee because there is ''no guarantee of family pension and of the minimum amount'', AIRF General Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra said in a statement.

He said there is a lot of anger against the new scheme among the government employees who joined post January 1, 2004.

The AIRF statement said demonstrations against the new pension scheme were organised at their respective offices across the country during lunch hours on Monday.

