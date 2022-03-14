HDFC Bank shares jump over 3 pc; mcap rallies by Rs 25,358.85 cr
In December 2020, the RBI had barred HDFC Bank from issuing new cards and launching new digital initiatives after repeated instances of technological outages at the lender, which is the market leader in credit cards segment.
- Country:
- India
Shares of HDFC Bank gained over 3 per cent on Monday after the RBI lifted all restrictions on the company, permitting it to launch new digital initiatives.
The stock jumped 3.25 per cent to settle at Rs 1,442.40 on BSE. During the day, it gained 3.78 per cent to Rs 1,449.90.
On NSE, it gained 3.25 per cent to close at Rs 1,442.25.
Its market valuation rallied Rs 25,358.85 crore to Rs 7,99,631.85 crore on BSE. The RBI has lifted all restrictions on HDFC Bank, permitting it to launch new digital initiatives, the private sector lender said on Saturday.
''We would like to inform one and all that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the Bank's Digital 2.0 programme, vide its letter dated March 11, 2022,'' HDFC Bank said in a statement.
Digital 2.0 programme of the bank is designed to provide its customers a frictionless financial experience. In December 2020, the RBI had barred HDFC Bank from issuing new cards and launching new digital initiatives after repeated instances of technological outages at the lender, which is the market leader in credit cards segment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
L&T's CSR spend at Rs 150 cr in FY'21
Jaipur Rugs aims to be Rs 1,000-cr firm next fiscal; to open new stores in Europe, Southeast Asia
Brigade Enterprises' sales bookings up 14 pc Rs 1,995 cr in Apr-Dec on better housing demand
MP: 26.11 carat diamond fetches Rs 1.62 cr in auction
Govt cancels Rs 19,000-cr tender for connecting villages in 16 states with broadband