INDOSPACE NAMED 'FIRM OF THE YEAR IN INDIA' THRICE IN A ROW BY PERE

MUMBAI, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IndoSpace, the real estate arm of Everstone Group and India's largest developer and owner of Grade A industrial real estate and logistics parks, has been awarded the 'Firm of the Year - India' at the PERE Global Awards 2021. IndoSpace has been participating in these awards since 2019 and has established a continuous run of wins.

PERE (Private Equity Real Estate), the real estate arm of PEI (Private Equity International), is the world's foremost publication covering the private real estate markets. Its annual awards honour the industry's most elite individuals, firms, and transactions in a range of categories. The PERE awards follow a rigorous nomination and global vote procedure, comprising real estate investors, peers, and subscribers. The winners are determined based on the number of votes received.

Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman – Real Estate, Everstone Group, said, ''We are delighted to win this prestigious award for the third time in a row. This award is an overwhelming testimony of our efforts towards achieving excellence and is an encouragement to continue setting new benchmarks for the industry in India. Furthermore, this feat strengthens our commitment to continue our work and keep delivering warehousing facilities of global standards.'' In 2021, IndoSpace launched two industrial parks in Tamil Nadu – Vallam II and Oragadam III in June and one in Bengaluru – Narasapura in September.

About IndoSpace: IndoSpace (www.indospace.in ) is India's pioneer and largest developer of Grade A industrial and logistics real estate. IndoSpace has the largest network of 44 logistics parks with 49 million square feet delivered/under development across ten cities. With India's largest and most experienced industrial real estate team, IndoSpace continues to lead the development of the world-class warehousing backbone of India's growth.

