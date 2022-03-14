Left Menu

Mumbai: 2 injured in elevator crash in residential building

Two people were injured on Monday afternoon after an elevator in a residential building crashed during maintenance work in Mumbais Grant Road area, a fire brigade official said. The two were engaged in maintenance work on the elevator when the crash took place, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:45 IST
Mumbai: 2 injured in elevator crash in residential building
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were injured on Monday afternoon after an elevator in a residential building crashed during maintenance work in Mumbai's Grant Road area, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place in Siddharth Tower and one of the two injured persons is in critical condition, he said.

''One of the injured has been admitted in Reliance Hospital, while rescue efforts were on to bring out the other person. The two were engaged in maintenance work on the elevator when the crash took place,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022