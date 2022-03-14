Jubilant FoodWorks shares tank over 12 pc; mcap declines by Rs 4,636 cr

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks on Monday tumbled over 12 per cent after the company said its CEO Pratik Rashmikant Pota has resigned.

The stock tanked 14.66 per cent to Rs 2,444 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE. It settled at Rs 2,512.75, lower by 12.27 per cent.

At the NSE, it dropped 12.21 per cent to close at Rs 2,514.70.

The company's market valuation declined by Rs 4,636.48 crore to Rs 33,160.52 crore on the BSE.

Jubilant FoodWorks, a master franchise of brands such as Domino's and Dunkin' Donuts, on Friday said its CEO Pratik Rashmikant Pota has resigned.

The company's board on Friday accepted the resignation of Pota as the CEO and Wholetime Director of the firm, as he wishes to pursue opportunities outside Jubilant FoodWorks, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Pota will continue in his current role till June 15, 2022, it added.

In a meeting held on Friday, the company's board placed on record its appreciation for the contribution made by Pota during his tenure with the firm.

The board has also initiated the process of identifying his successor, Jubilant FoodWorks stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)