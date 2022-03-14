Mr. Manu Monga, Sr. VP, Axis Bank - Digital transformation joins Ventura Securities as Executive Director

MUMBAI, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventura Securities - a leading financial services company, announced a major strengthening of its online digital strategy as it moves towards its next phase of growth by appointing Mr. Manu Monga as Executive Director. In this role he will be responsible for strengthening the company's digital capabilities and will lead next phase of growth for the company with a digital first approach.

Commenting on the appointment, Hemant Majethia, CEO at Ventura Securities Ltd.,said, ''Digital has been the key area of growth for Ventura and will continue to be so. He has a clear vision for the future of digital, marketing and innovation and can strengthen a strategic team to execute the vision at Ventura. We are delighted to on-board Manu and we believe his extensive experience and domain knowledge will add tremendous value to the organisation. We look forward to extending our support in his journey.'' Talking about his new role, Manu Monga, Executive Director, Ventura Securities Ltd., said, ''The last two years has truly been transformational for the financial services sector, digital has totally changed the way consumers interact and engage with service providers. I look forward to working with a fantastic team of industry veterans who have built a solid foundation for Ventura to digitally pivot from. The tail winds are with us and this is the right time to accelerate the digital growth agenda''.

Manu has more than two decades of diverse experience ranging from working for some of the largest financial services companies to the start-up space. His work portfolio consists of launching a online travel start-up, setting up direct to consumer growth channels and digital innovation. In his last assignment, Manu worked with Axis Bank for more than 7 years as Senior Vice President, Digital Banking and Transformation handling New Product Development, Growth, and Marketing. Prior to Axis, Manu has many experience in other companies like Musafir.com, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Spice telecom.

About Ventura Securities Ltd.: Ventura Securities Ltd. is a well-diversified financial services firm offering Retail and Institutional Broking in Equities, Mutual Funds Distribution, Commodities Broking. Ventura operates in a network spread over numerous cities and locations in association with its business partners. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.ventura1.com/Research.aspx PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)