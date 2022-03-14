Left Menu

Ukraine calls for boycotts of global firms that stay open in Russia

"International businesses must leave Russia, both for moral and practical reasons," Kuleba said. Russia has been hit by a series of international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Kuleba said he believed another round of sanctions was imminent.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:01 IST
Ukraine calls for boycotts of global firms that stay open in Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday sanctions pressure should be increased on Russia and called for a global boycott of international companies that have kept their operations open in Russia.

In a briefing on the war between Russia and Ukraine, Kuleba also called for international ports to bar passage to Russian ships and cargo. "International businesses must leave Russia, both for moral and practical reasons," Kuleba said.

Russia has been hit by a series of international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Kuleba said he believed another round of sanctions was imminent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022