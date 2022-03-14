Ukraine calls for boycotts of global firms that stay open in Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday sanctions pressure should be increased on Russia and called for a global boycott of international companies that have kept their operations open in Russia.

In a briefing on the war between Russia and Ukraine, Kuleba also called for international ports to bar passage to Russian ships and cargo. "International businesses must leave Russia, both for moral and practical reasons," Kuleba said.

Russia has been hit by a series of international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Kuleba said he believed another round of sanctions was imminent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)