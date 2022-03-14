Gujarat: 283 lion deaths in 2020 and 2021 in and around Gir Sanctuary, says minister

The Gujarat Assembly was informed on Monday that 283 lions, including 142 cubs, have died in 2020 and 2021 in and around Gir Sanctuary.

Responding to a set of questions from Congress MLAs, state Forest and Environment Minister Kiritsinh Rana said 159 deaths took place in 2020 and 124 in 2021. These comprised 68 lions, 73 lionesses and 142 cubs.

''Of the 283 deaths, 29 were due to unnatural causes, like falling in open wells or getting hit by vehicles or trains. There were no deaths due to poaching,'' the minister said, adding that conservation and protection steps were being taken, including starting a 'lion ambulance' and appointing vets in forest areas.

''To save lions from falling into open wells, work to construct parapet walls was on. There are nearly 4,276 open wells near the sanctuary,'' Rana said.

The minister said speed breakers and sign boards have been put up along roads passing through forests, while the Rajula-Pipavav railway route has been fenced to protect big cats.

Gujarat is home to 674 Asiatic lions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)