Verdant Capital ranked joint No 1 by M&A deal flow for 2021

Verdant Capital (www.Verdant-Cap.com) was ranked joint No 1 by M&A deal flow for 2021 in the prestigious DealMakers Africa leagues tables, for the pan-Africa (ex-South Africa) region overall. DealMakers is the pre-eminent league table agency for Africa and announced its results for 2021 on March 11, 2022.

In the East Africa region league table (deal flow), Verdant Capital finished joint first. In West Africa, Verdant Capital finished second.

Landmark transactions completed by Verdant Capital in 2021 include the USD 80 million capital raise for leading pan-African telecoms infrastructure company, WIOCC, the USD 25 million capital raise for leading East Africa tech-enabled MSE-financing company Tugende, and the sale of leading Nigerian fintech, Baxibox to MFS Africa. In 2021, Verdant Capital also completed exits for leading African private equity businesses and their portfolio companies, including Fairfax Africa and Kibo.

(With Inputs from APO)