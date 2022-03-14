Left Menu

Verdant Capital ranked joint No 1 by M&A deal flow for 2021

In the East Africa region league table (deal flow), Verdant Capital finished joint first. In West Africa, Verdant Capital finished second. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:34 IST
Verdant Capital ranked joint No 1 by M&A deal flow for 2021
In 2021, Verdant Capital also completed exits for leading African private equity businesses and their portfolio companies, including Fairfax Africa and Kibo.  Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Verdant Capital (www.Verdant-Cap.com) was ranked joint No 1 by M&A deal flow for 2021 in the prestigious DealMakers Africa leagues tables, for the pan-Africa (ex-South Africa) region overall. DealMakers is the pre-eminent league table agency for Africa and announced its results for 2021 on March 11, 2022.

In the East Africa region league table (deal flow), Verdant Capital finished joint first. In West Africa, Verdant Capital finished second.

Landmark transactions completed by Verdant Capital in 2021 include the USD 80 million capital raise for leading pan-African telecoms infrastructure company, WIOCC, the USD 25 million capital raise for leading East Africa tech-enabled MSE-financing company Tugende, and the sale of leading Nigerian fintech, Baxibox to MFS Africa. In 2021, Verdant Capital also completed exits for leading African private equity businesses and their portfolio companies, including Fairfax Africa and Kibo.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022