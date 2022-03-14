ESIC to cover gig, platform workers: Yadav

Labour Minister Bhupendra Singh Yadav on Monday said the social security code introduced by the government will grant comprehensive coverage under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme to gig and platform workers.

Responding to a Zero Hour mention by RSP member N K Premachandran, Yadav said his ministry was working on expanding the scope of ESIC under the social security code.

Premachandran had demanded the government increase the wage limit under the ESIC scheme from the existing Rs 21,000 to Rs 50,000 per month.

In January 2017, the government had increased the wage ceiling to qualify for benefits under ESIC from Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000, making workers eligible for health care - from primary to tertiary - at more than 1,500 clinics and hospitals run by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Premachandran said the ESIC was one of the best schemes in the country that allows beneficiaries to receive treatment in super speciality hospitals.

“After implementing the social security code, not only the organised sector but also the unorganised sector, gig workers and platform workers will also receive comprehensive coverage under the scheme,” Yadav said.

The minister said the Labour Ministry had set up different committees for capacity building of ESIC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)