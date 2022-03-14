Left Menu

ESIC to cover gig, platform workers: Yadav

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:02 IST
ESIC to cover gig, platform workers: Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Labour Minister Bhupendra Singh Yadav on Monday said the social security code introduced by the government will grant comprehensive coverage under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme to gig and platform workers.

Responding to a Zero Hour mention by RSP member N K Premachandran, Yadav said his ministry was working on expanding the scope of ESIC under the social security code.

Premachandran had demanded the government increase the wage limit under the ESIC scheme from the existing Rs 21,000 to Rs 50,000 per month.

In January 2017, the government had increased the wage ceiling to qualify for benefits under ESIC from Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000, making workers eligible for health care - from primary to tertiary - at more than 1,500 clinics and hospitals run by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Premachandran said the ESIC was one of the best schemes in the country that allows beneficiaries to receive treatment in super speciality hospitals.

“After implementing the social security code, not only the organised sector but also the unorganised sector, gig workers and platform workers will also receive comprehensive coverage under the scheme,” Yadav said.

The minister said the Labour Ministry had set up different committees for capacity building of ESIC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022